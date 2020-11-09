TORONTO -- A trial will begin this week for the man who killed 10 people and wounded more than a dozen others when he plowed down pedestrians with a van along a busy sidewalk on Yonge Street in North York two years ago.

Alek Minassian’s trial, which has twice been delayed, will proceed Tuesday at 10 a.m. via videoconference as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is what you need to know before the start of the high-profile trial:

What are the charges?

Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident, which occurred on April 23, 2018. In an agreed statement of facts submitted during a pre-trial hearing earlier this year, the 28-year-old admitted to killing the pedestrians and the judge has said the case will now hinge on Minassian’s state of mind at the time of the offence and not whether he actually carried out the attack.

During a lengthy police interview, he told investigators that he planned and executed the attack after facing years of sexual rejection from women.

Minassian is expected argue that he is not criminally responsible (NCR) for the attack.

According to the Criminal Code, a person is NCR if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

How long is the trial?

The judge-alone trial is expected to continue for four to six weeks. The trial will not sit on Remembrance Day on Wednesday.

What are the potential outcomes?

If Minassian is found guilty, first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years.

Minassian could face consecutive periods of parole ineligibility due to the number of victims.

If Minassian is found to be NCR, under a detention order, he would be transferred to a psychiatric facility for treatment.

How do I watch the trial?

Members of the public who are interested in watching the proceedings can do so at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre via a live stream.

Attendees must wear masks, adhere to physical distancing rules, and will be subject to a screening questionnaire.