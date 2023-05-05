The top five signs you might need a new barbecue

Whether you’re a year-round griller or more of a seasonal barbecuer, now is a good time to take a look under the hood, so to speak.

Johil Ross said her barbecue has seen better days and feels it might be time to replace it.

“We’ve been having trouble with the ignitor,” she said. “It won’t light.”

If your grill is still under warranty, it makes perfect sense to repair it, but if it’s not, you’ll want to assess how much it will cost to repair it.

“Get a cost for the parts that need replacing. Add it up, and if it’s more than about half the cost of a new grill, it might be worth considering splurging,” said Paul Hope with Consumer Reports.

Here are the top five signs you may want to replace your gas grill with a new one.

No. 1: A firebox that’s cracked or rusted through

Not only is it not going to cook well, but it’s also unsafe. Hope said there really is no fix for a damaged firebox – you’ll need to replace your grill.

No. 2: If a burner is pumping out unevenly or producing yellow flames

When this happens, there’s likely a clog and your grill isn’t getting as hot as it could.

Hope recommends cleaning the holes in the burner tubes with a toothpick. If the flames go back to blue, it’s fixed. If not, you can try new burners.

No. 3: Grates that are flaking or cracked

“Flaking grates need to be replaced because it can actually break off and get into your food,” Hope said.

No. 4: Cracked hoses and connectors

“If you’ve got a leaking or cracked hose, replace it immediately. The last thing you want is a gas leak near an open flame,” Hope said.

No. 5: An iffy ignitor

“An igniter is a part you want to replace immediately when it starts to falter because gas can build up inside the grill,” Hope said.

Consumer Reports says when cleaning your grill, don’t use a wire grill brush because the small sharp bristles can break off, stick to the grates and rub off into your food, which could be accidentally swallowed.