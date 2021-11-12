Sponsored by:



While many Canadians will be celebrating the upcoming holidays with their loved ones, the past year has been especially challenging for those struggling with homelessness, hunger, mental health and unemployment. The Salvation Army’s 2021 iconic Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off on November 18th and runs until December 24th, with a goal of raising $12 million for those in need.

The immediately recognizable Salvation Army red kettles will soon be appearing at shopping malls, on street corners or right outside your local retailer.

Since 1882, the international faith-based organization has supported vulnerable communities and is currently the largest direct provider of non-governmental social services in the country - assisting over 400 communities across Canada and 131 countries around the world.

To kick off the Christmas Kettle Campaign, The Salvation Army Ontario Division will be hosting its first virtual Hope in the City Ontario event, featuring inspiring stories from Salvation Army locations across the province and of everyday people whose lives have been touched and transformed by donations that provided hope to 1.1 million individuals and families in 2020.

Toronto Raptors’ public announcer, Herbie Kuhn, will deliver the keynote address and celebrity dancers Luka and Jenalyn, (Dancing with the Stars, World of Dance) will be performing as part of the entertainment lineup. With the recent launch of a donation page on its site, Salvation Army Ontario’s Army of Givers, now have a simplified method of helping their neighbours and contributing to the charity’s largest annual fundraiser. Also, The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettles will be equipped again this year with tiptap, an easy and secure way to donate by using a debit or credit card.

While donating in-person or online, every dollar donated can make a difference. Donors can help eliminate barriers for the less fortunate within minutes from their phone or laptop.

People with disabilities, single parents, racialized communities, youth and the elderly are more likely to live in poverty with almost five million people in Canada struggling to meet their basic needs. Food insecurity, mental health and affordable housing are some of the barriers that lead to many Ontarians in great need of hope from The Salvation Army during their time of need.

With the iconic 2021 Christmas Kettle campaign in full swing, The Salvation Army continues to be a beacon of hope for the most vulnerable in the province. Glenn van Gulik, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations with The Salvation Army Ontario Division, is hopeful funds donated will increase their positive outcomes. “With your continued support we can improve the lives of even more people in Ontario and in your own community in 2022,” said van Gulik.

Hope in the City takes place on November 18.

Registration is open now at www.salvationarmy.ca/hopeinthecityontario.

You can donate online at salvationarmy.ca or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY