The temperature in Toronto today hit a high not seen on this day in almost three decades, with warm and foggy conditions blanketing the city.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto reached a balmy 12 C on Monday afternoon. The last time residents in the city came close to this kind of a temperature on Feb. 4 was in 1991, when the mercury reached 11 C.

The warm weather is expected to continue throughout the day, with a low of 0 C predicted in the evening.

There is a 60 per cent chance of rain in the late afternoon, but the precipitation is expected to end overnight.

For Tuesday, Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 1 C. But the warm weather isn’t expected to last, with a low of -10 C projected in the evening.

The temperature fluctuation appears to be having an impact on the city’s infrastructure. A large sinkhole opened up overnight, temporarily trapping a vehicle and causing a a downtown side street to close.

The hole formed on Court Street, near Church and King Streets, shortly after midnight.

Toronto police said a vehicle travelling on the roadway became trapped when the pavement collapsed, creating the four-foot deep sinkhole. The vehicle was later removed.

Reports from the scene suggest the hole was caused by a broken watermain.

Court Street has been closed in both directions, between Toronto Street and Church Street, while crews make repairs.

A second sinkhole started forming just west of Queen's Park, on Bloor Street West, a few hours later.

Police have placed pylons around the hole. Drivers are being asked to avoid this area, as well.