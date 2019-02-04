The record-breaking temperature in Toronto is causing the snow and ice to melt
CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 3:54PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 4, 2019 4:05PM EST
The temperature in Toronto today hit a high not seen on this day in almost three decades, with warm and foggy conditions blanketing the city.
According to Environment Canada, Toronto reached a balmy 12 C on Monday afternoon. The last time residents in the city came close to this kind of a temperature on Feb. 4 was in 1991, when the mercury reached 11 C.
The warm weather is expected to continue throughout the day, with a low of 0 C predicted in the evening.
There is a 60 per cent chance of rain in the late afternoon, but the precipitation is expected to end overnight.
For Tuesday, Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 1 C. But the warm weather isn’t expected to last, with a low of -10 C projected in the evening.
The temperature fluctuation appears to be having an impact on the city’s infrastructure. A large sinkhole opened up overnight, temporarily trapping a vehicle and causing a a downtown side street to close.
The hole formed on Court Street, near Church and King Streets, shortly after midnight.
Toronto police said a vehicle travelling on the roadway became trapped when the pavement collapsed, creating the four-foot deep sinkhole. The vehicle was later removed.
Reports from the scene suggest the hole was caused by a broken watermain.
Court Street has been closed in both directions, between Toronto Street and Church Street, while crews make repairs.
A second sinkhole started forming just west of Queen's Park, on Bloor Street West, a few hours later.
Police have placed pylons around the hole. Drivers are being asked to avoid this area, as well.