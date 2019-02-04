NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is expected to release a second set of leaked documents today that could shed more light on Premier Doug Ford's plans for Ontario's health-care system.

The internal government documents are described by party officials as additional files that would provide more information on health-care changes.

On Thursday, the NDP revealed that an unknown source sent the party a manila envelope containing an 81-page draft legislation document titled "The Health System Efficiency Act."

The draft bill, which Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed was authentic, contained plans to dissolve several health agencies and create a bureaucratic "super agency" responsible for distributing health funding.

The NDP claimed the bill would give the government new powers to "farm out" health delivery to for-profit entities, expanding the private sector's role in Ontario's health network.

"If there was any doubt that this government is committed to massive privatization in health care, that doubt vanishes with this bill," Horwath said at the time.

However, Elliott later said the bill was in the early stages and yet to be finalized.

Elliott later stressed that the government has no plans to privatize additional services, deny or reduce OHIP coverage or introduce a two-tier health care system.

"It's not a focus on public versus private. It's a focus on what do people in Ontario need," Elliott told CTV News Toronto on Friday.

Elliott was asked by CTV News Toronto whether she was aware of any other leaked documents that contained detailed planning information.

"Not that I know of," she said.