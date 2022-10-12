The Leafs kick-off the regular season tonight. Here’s what you need to know
The Toronto Maple Leafs begin the 2022-23 season tonight in Montreal against the Canadiens with championship aspirations but a long track record of falling short.
The Leafs have spent the past five years re-establishing themselves as a perennial playoff team, however they haven’t been able to shake their reputation as underachievers whose seasons always seem to end in heartbreak.
The team hasn’t advanced in the playoffs in almost 20 years.
Last season’s result was another disappointing first-round exit, but the Leafs had their opponent, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Lightning, on the ropes, nearly beating them in Tampa in Game 6 before losing at home in the deciding Game 7.
Leafs fans are once again proceeding with cautious optimism, hoping this year’s squad can finally break through.
Here’s what you need to know before the journey begins.
Mathews could be even better
Leafs superstar Auston Mathews had the best year of his career last season, winning the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s most valuable player and becoming the first in a decade to score 60 goals.
The 25-year-old missed 10 games last season, so there’s a chance he can add to his total this year.
Mathews told the media ahead of training camp that while a lot of hard work goes into winning individual awards, he’s focused on a bigger prize.
“It means a lot to be named for those awards, a lot of hard work gets put into those kinds of things, but at the same time, we’re trying to accomplish something bigger than individual awards; winning the Stanley Cup,” he said.
“For myself, I just try to continue to improve, continue to put my best foot forward, be a leader on this team and try to lead by example every day.”
If he can stay healthy, Mathews could chase Alexander Ovechkin’s goal total of 65, set in 2007-08, the most since the 1990s.
New faces in net
In the off-season, the Leafs swapped out their top-two goaltenders, Jack Campbell and Petr Mrazek, for Matt Murray, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and 2015 first-round pick Ilya Samsonov.
Goaltending was a weak-spot for the Leafs last year and they’re hoping their two new net minders, along with new goalie coach Curtis Sanford, can turn things around.
Murray was asked in September if he was looking forward to the competition between him and Samsonov for the starting job.
“I think the relationship among goalie partners is a pivotal one,” he said. “I think it’s one where you need to push each other and compete with each other but have each other’s backs as well. He’s obviously the only other guy who can relate to the position that [I’m] in... I think we’re going to look to just push each other and get better every day.”
Contract questions
Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is entering his fifth season with the team, after which his contract is up. Without an extension in place, it seems as though Dubas’ job may be in jeopardy if the Leafs disappoint once again.
“I believe I have to be held the most accountable,” Dubas told the media last month. “With that said, I fully expect to be judged on the full body of my work over the five-year term of my contract.”
“I have full belief in our players, in our staff, in our group and that we’re going to have a great season,” he added. “My focus every single day will be on continuing to support them.”
Meanwhile, Mathews and William Nylander will be eligible to sign extensions at the end of the season, putting even more pressure on the organization to win this year and convince them to stick around.
The Leafs already encountered contract trouble over the summer when defenceman Rasmus Sandin initially turned down an offer from the team, only to accept it late last month after tense negotiations.
Can the Leafs finally win the Atlantic Division?
Toronto’s goal is to win the Atlantic Division this year, which the Leafs failed to do last season despite a franchise-best 54 wins and 115 points.
The Atlantic division is widely considered the toughest in the NHL and the Leafs will be competing against last season’s division champion Florida Panthers and the juggernaut Lightning for the top spot.
Winning the division will, in theory, help the Leafs avoid a strong opponent in the first-round, but nothing is guaranteed.
Games on Wednesday and Thursday
Game one jitters aside, the Leafs shouldn’t have trouble with the Montreal Canadiens, who are projected to be one of the worst teams in the league again this year.
However, it is a road game for the Leafs in an always raucous Bell Centre.
Luckily for Toronto, they'll have their captain back in the lineup, despite John Tavares missing most of the pre-season with an oblique injury.
He fully participated in the team’s Monday practice and told TSN's Mark Masters that he is ready to go for tonight's game.
