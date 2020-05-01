TORONTO -- As the province continues its fight against COVID-19, more businesses are being given the green light to reopen, while adhering to specific public health measures.

The move comes as the province’s recoveries from the novel coronavirus continue to outweigh confirmed active cases. As well, Ontario’s top health officials have said in recent days that community spread transmission of the virus appears to be on the decline, a trend that has been described as “encouraging.”

Here is the list of the businesses that can reopen. CTV News Toronto will continue to add to this list as more information becomes available.

May 11

Retail stores with a street entrance can open for curbside pick-up

Below-grade, multi-unit residential construction projects like apartments and condominiums

May 9

Hardware stores and safety supply stores

May 8

Garden centres and nurseries

May 4