'That's great': Hamilton, Ont. man wins $275,000 with the Big Spin

A Hamilton, Ont. man kept his composure after winning $275,000 on the OLG’s Big Spin.

Kevin Harte, 35, said he has been playing the lottery since he was 18 and recently decided to purchase an Instant Big Spin ticket.

"I decided to pick up an Instant ticket one day. I took it home and forgot about it for a few days… When I noticed I won a Spin, I took it to the store right away," he said in a news release issued Monday.

The game works like this: players buy a scratch ticket at any OLG retail location with a chance to win an instant cash prize of $5 to $100,000 or what’s known as a “spin” prize.

If a player wins a spin prize, they can bring their ticket to an authorized retailer to have their ticket validated. Once that happens, an animated wheel appears on the terminal screen and every spin is a guaranteed win. Prizes range from $10 to $10,000 or, in Harte’s case, a “big spin” where players are invited to an OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to spin the wheel in real life.

Video provided by OLG of Harte’s big spin shows the Hamilton resident keeping his cool before spinning the massive wheel with various prize amounts listed around it.

With one spin, the wheel spun round and round before finally landing on $275,000.

“That’s great. That’s amazing,” Harte said.

Kevin Harte is seen here holding a cheque for $275,000 following his Big Spin at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. (OLG)

Asked how he felt about the big win, Harte was a man of few words.

“I don’t know. I’m just holding it all in. I don’t really show it,” he said, adding that the wheel was “heavier than I thought.”

As for what he plans to do with the cash, Harte said he plans to put his winnings in the bank before speaking to a financial advisor.

"A vacation may be in my future," he smiled. "I'm an NFL fan so maybe I'll take a trip to see my favourite team play."