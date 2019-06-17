

Hundreds of thousands of Toronto Raptors fans have gathered in the downtown core Monday morning to witness the historic victory parade and rally for the 2019 NBA champions.

Elated spectators watched the team make history back on Thursday night as they defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, a franchise-first for the Raptors.

The win also marked the first time a Toronto team has won a major professional sports championship since the Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993.

The celebratory parade began at 10 a.m. on the ground of Exhibition Place before moving east on Lake Shore Boulevard then turning north onto York Street and University Avenue. The parade will ultimately head east on Queen Street West ending in Nathan Phillips Square for a rally expected to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Behind police cruisers and broadcast trucks Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia kicked off the event as the honourary parade marshall.

While cruising down the parade route, he said the crowd of fans filled with different ethnicities and ages represents “what Toronto is and what Canada is.”

“That is the beauty of basketball, bringing the world together.”

Bhatia said the Raptors players attending the parade “get the pride and get the satisfaction, which they are not going to get anywhere else in the world.”

“This is amazing. This is what we deserve. We have brought all of Canada together.”

President of the team Masai Ujiri followed Bhatia with his family in a convertible before Bobby Webster, the general manager of the team, followed with his family.

The Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse then headed down the parade route with his family followed by Wayne Embry, senior basketball advisor for the Raptors, and his wife.

Ten vehicles filled with the Raptors coaching staff and their families then proceeded along the route.

Ahead of the parade commencing, Nurse told waiting fans to “have a great time, but be safe.”

The parade lineup then continued with Raptors global ambassador Drake in his own float followed by five open top double-decker buses carrying Raptors players with their friends and family members.

A viewing party of the parade is also being held at Coronation Park on Lake Shore Boulevard.

The following road closures were put into effect as of 9 a.m.:

• Bay Street between Dundas Street and Richmond Street West.

• Queen Street West between Yonge Street and University Avenue.

• Chestnut and Elizabeth Streets will be fully closed.

• Armoury Street will have restricted access

• Eastbound exit ramps from the Gardiner Expressway for Spadina and York-Bay-Yonge

A spokesperson for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment previously said that as many as two million people could show up for the big event, which was declared “We The North” day.

Fans arrived at Nathan Phillips Square as early as Saturday night to get a spot for the rally and people from around the province and country are expected to arrive in the city today to celebrate the landmark occasion.

Mayor John Tory has encouraged Toronto employers to allow their employees to take off some time to celebrate the event today.

A fly-by from the Royal Canadian Air Force's Snowbirds took place over Nathan Phillips Square on Monday afternoon.

The city advised those attending the parade to take public transit.

“If you’re coming down to celebrate, whether it’s at Nathan Phillips Square or to take in the parade anywhere along the route, leave the car at home,” City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross said Sunday.

“Take public transit – you’re guaranteed to get there instead of sitting in traffic.”

Several TTC routes will also be on diversion as a result of the festivities:

• 5 Avenue Rd

• 6 Bay

• 29 Dufferin

• 121 Fort York-Esplanade

• 501 Queen, 504 King

• 509 Harbourfront

• 510 Spadina

• 511 Bathurst.

• The 510 Spadina will not be available at Union Station.

Osgoode Station, located at Queen Street West and University Avenue, was shut down at 10 a.m. due to overcrowding, Toronto police said.

Go Transit previously said that all regular routes will be running Monday and Union Station will remain open.