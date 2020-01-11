TORONTO -- A public funeral was held today in Etobicoke for the late Diane Ford, the matriarch of Ford family who passed away last weekend.

Family, friends and politicians, including Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell, gathered at the Toronto Congress Centre on Dixon Road for the service this morning.

Ford, the mother of Premier Doug Ford and late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, died on Sunday at the age of 85 following a battle with cancer.

Many family members spoke at the funeral, including Ford’s grandson Michael, a Toronto city councillor, and her granddaughter Stephanie, the daughter of Rob Ford.

“I love you nana. I will never ever stop loving you,” Stephanie Ford said, adding that she wanted her grandmother to look after her father and grandfather in heaven.

Premier Ford also spoke at the service, sharing memories of his mother’s kindness.

“When my father’s sister passed away, the two of her children came and stayed with us and my mom… welcomed the two kids with open arms,” the premier said.

“She made a connection with every single person.”

Premier Ford joked about his mother’s “heavy foot” and the time she tried to pull over a police cruiser for speeding.

He discussed his mother’s love of flowers and how much she enjoyed hosting barbecues at the family home.

He said all that his mother wanted was to make people smile and she asked for nothing in return.

“I can tell you that she was so happy to help anyone,” the premier said.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for us. Look after dad and Rob.”

The funeral, which was open to all members of the public, was followed by a private burial.