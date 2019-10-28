Police are asking witnesses of a shooting outside a Vaughan nightclub over the weekend to come forward after a man from Texas showed up at a hospital with gunshot and stab wounds.

Officers with York Regional Police were notified that a male victim had been admitted into hospital on Sunday just before 2:30 a.m.

“Investigation revealed that the victim, a 33-year-old man from the state of Texas, had been involved in an altercation with several males outside of a nightclub located at 4120 Steeles Avenue West,” police said in a news release issued on Monday morning.

“During the altercation, the victim was stabbed and shot.”

Officers said the victim is “expected to survive his injuries.”

No information regarding any potential suspects in this case has been released by officials thus far.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any further information regarding the investigation is asked to come forward and contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).