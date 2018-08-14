CHICAGO -- An injury to star rookie Lourdes Gurriel Jr. dampened the excitement after a late Blue Jays comeback.

Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, two-run double in a five-run ninth inning and Toronto beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 on Sunday.

Gurriel extended his Toronto record of consecutive multihit games to 11 with an RBI single in the eighth inning and another RBI single in the ninth. But he was helped off the field after trying to slide into second base and avoid a tag on the latter.

The Blue Jays said Gurriel had a sprained left ankle and bruised left knee. X-rays Sunday were negative for a fracture and Gurriel will have an MRI exam Monday.

“It looked like it was something very serious, but he was moving around OK considering,” manager John Gibbons said. “He'll get checked out and we'll have a lot better of an idea. I'm sure it tightened up on him, swelled up on him. It's unfortunate. The kid is up there with some of the big boys.”

Teoscar Hernandez hit his 16th homer to tie the game leading off the ninth for the Blue Jays, who won two of three against the White Sox. Luke Maile added an RBI double in the ninth.