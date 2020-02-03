TORONTO -- A 22-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted and strangled to death after a night out in downtown Toronto in November 2017 requested an UberPool that was cancelled around 4 a.m. after she was deemed a “no show,” a courtroom heard on Monday.

Tess Richey was reported missing after she went out with a friend in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village on Nov. 25. She was found dead days later by her mother, who had flown from her home in North Bay, Ont. to Toronto to help with the search.

The cause of death was determined to be neck compression.

In the third day of the accused’s murder trial, Kalen Schlatter, the Crown called Marlon Allamby as a witness.

The Crown alleges that Schlatter strangled Richey to death and left semen and saliva on her clothing before abandoning her body at the bottom of an exterior stairwell at a home under construction near Church and Dundonald streets.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

Before Richey disappeared, she ordered an UberPool to pick her up in the area of Church and Dundonald streets at 4:02 a.m.

Allamby was the driver who received Richey’s ride request.

On Monday morning, he told the courtroom the regular procedure for receiving a ride request and then what typically occurs if a ride is cancelled. He said a ride could be cancelled for various reasons, including the rider not showing up, which he said Richey did not.

The Crown previously said the Uber driver sent two text messages to Richey’s cell phone prior to cancelling the trip at 4:14 a.m.

The courtroom then viewed Richey’s receipt from Uber, which stated that the trip was zero kilometres, lasted for 00:00:00 and cost $5.65, the cancellation fee.

Another document shown to the courtroom stated that Allamby cancelled Richey’s ride. The reason for cancellation noted on the document said “rider isn’t here.”

During cross-examination by the defence, Allamby was asked if it was “normal” for riders to not show up, to which he said “yes.”



Richey’s body found days later by her mother

The 22-year-old’s body was found as Richey mother's, Christine Hermeston, searched the area with her long-time friend Ann Brazeau.

In court on Friday, Brazeau detailed the grisly discovery and Rachel Richey, Tess’ sister, described the panicked phone call from their mother that followed.

Richey’s body was discovered the day before she would have turned 23.

Richey moved to Toronto when she was 19-years-old. She was the youngest of five sisters and had dreams of being a flight attendant who could travel the world.

Crown prosecutor Beverley Richards outlined the case against the accused, Kalen Schlatter, in her opening statements to the jury on Thursday.

The trial is expected to last six weeks.

After Richey’s mother discovered her daughter’s body just metres from where she was last seen, the Toronto Police Service faced public criticism for officers’ failing to properly search for the 22-year-old.

Two officers are facing disciplinary charges in the matter. Their hearing has been put off until Schlatter’s criminal trial is over.

As well, the police service has launched a review into how it handles missing persons cases connected to the city’s Gay Village following public backlash from community members.

The review is being conducted by a retired Ontario Court of Appeal judge, Gloria Epstein, and is expected to be complete in April.