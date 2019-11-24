TORONTO -- Team Canada may have come up short in its quest for a first Davis Cup title, but tennis analysts see a bright future for the team.

Watching the final from a pub on Queen Street East, Rogers Cup Tournament Director Karl Hale said just getting to the final is remarkable.

“It’s an historic moment. Probably one of the greatest achievements by a Canadian team ever, in sport.”

Playing in the new format in Madrid, Spain this week, Team Canada beat the United States and Italy in the round robin before beating Australia and Russia in the main draw.

In the opening match, 21st ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime took on Robert Bautista Agut, who had to leave his team earlier this week after his father died.

Bautista Agut ultimately won the match in straight sets, 7-6 (3), 6-3. But Hale said it was a big ask for Auger-Aliassime to get a win to give Team Canada a realistic chance at winning.

“He hasn’t played in several months... It’s his first match, a really big match. He was a little bit nervous, too many unforced errors, and a great opponent.”

Up next was Denis Shapovalov taking on top ranked Rafael Nadal. Shapovalov upset Nadal at the Rogers Cup in 2017, but was unable to clinch the win on Sunday. Nadal won in straight sets and collapsed on the court before being swarmed by his jubilant team after winning in a second set tie-breaker 9-7.

Hale was disappointed, but has a positive take on Canada’s tennis future.

“I think after you saw the success of Bianca (Andreescu), the whole country was talking about this. After this result, you’re going to see more people talking about it. The future is so bright for Canadian tennis with all of these young players. The sport is going to continue to grow and grow.”

About 400 people from Tennis Canada were in Madrid for the final. And while the outcome wasn’t what they wanted, like Hale, they believe it could be Team Canada hoisting the coveted cup very soon.