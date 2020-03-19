NEWS -- Tenants in a west-end Toronto apartment building say their landlord has continued to issue eviction notices this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents further allege their landlord, Golden Equity Properties, has shut off their water without warning on multiple occasions.

They say issues with property management predate the health emergency but have now created untenable conditions for those self-isolating or working from home to curb the spread of the virus.

Golden Equity Properties could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Ontario government, meanwhile, has said provincial tribunals will not issue eviction orders until further notice in light of COVID-19.

The province has also said it applied for a court order to suspend the enforcement of eviction orders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 19, 2020.