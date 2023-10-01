Toronto

Tenants at 2 more Toronto apartment buildings join rent strikes as protests reach 5-month mark

Rent strike

On Sunday, approximately 100 tenants from 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Avenue West will go on rent strike, according to the York South-Weston Tenant Union. They allege that their landlord, Barney River Investments, has refused to address “serious repairs in the building while consistently increasing rents above rent control.”

The Lawrence Avenue residents will join the ranks of more than three hundred tenants from 33 King Street and 22 John Street in Toronto who have been on rent strike since June, decrying rental increases and ongoing construction in their buildings.

Together, the group will surpass 400 tenants and according to the union, will make the action the largest rent strike in Toronto history.

The tenants are scheduled to publicly announce the action at 2 p.m. at the residential complex.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Barney River Investments for a statement in response to the tenants’ claims.

More to come…

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Blue Jays secure playoff berth

The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the post-season. Toronto secured an American League playoff spot when the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 tonight.

Montreal

  • Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.

  • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

    Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News