Tenants at 2 more Toronto apartment buildings join rent strikes as protests reach 5-month mark

On Sunday, approximately 100 tenants from 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Avenue West will go on rent strike, according to the York South-Weston Tenant Union. They allege that their landlord, Barney River Investments, has refused to address “serious repairs in the building while consistently increasing rents above rent control.”

The Lawrence Avenue residents will join the ranks of more than three hundred tenants from 33 King Street and 22 John Street in Toronto who have been on rent strike since June, decrying rental increases and ongoing construction in their buildings.

Together, the group will surpass 400 tenants and according to the union, will make the action the largest rent strike in Toronto history.

The tenants are scheduled to publicly announce the action at 2 p.m. at the residential complex.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Barney River Investments for a statement in response to the tenants’ claims.

More to come…