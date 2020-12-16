TORONTO -- As we come to the end of what was an ugly and unprecedented year, it would be easy to think that all of 2020 was, simply put, awful.

But at CTV News Toronto we dug through the last 12 months to bring back a handful of truly good stories that made us pause, put down the hand sanitizer, and smile.

From a woman who went to new heights to visit her father in a nursing home to a missing dog found in the depths of an LRT construction tunnel, we give you ten good things from 2020.

Daughter of 95-year-old Holocaust survivor reaches new heights to say hello at Toronto nursing home

The daughter of a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor reached new heights to say hello to her father who has been in isolation at his Toronto nursing home for nearly six weeks.

Zamboni driver David Ayres' stick gets a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame

Within a week, the hockey stick of a Zamboni driver forced onto the ice as an emergency backup goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes in Toronto went from a game of shinny with friends, to an NHL game, to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Teen whose yearbook message was replaced with racist slur gets flood of birthday love, scholarship

A young man who was the subject of a racist prank that saw his high school yearbook tribute to his grandmother replaced with a racist slur is receiving a lot of love and a big boost to his higher education goals.

Couple reunited at seniors' residence after three months apart

After almost three months apart from each other, Ida and Steven Staryk had a sweet reunion on Tuesday night.

Mother and police officers rescue seven-year-old boy hanging from Mississauga apartment

A mother and four Peel Regional Police officers are being praised for saving a seven-year-old child from falling out of a sixth-floor apartment window in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

This 101-year-old Ontario man with failing lungs beat COVID-19

A 101-year-old Ontario man with failing lungs has managed to beat the deadly novel coronavirus despite doctors predicting he would not make it through.

Toronto restaurant owner getting through pandemic with a little help from a friend

For more than 40 years, it's been a staple of Koreatown cuisine.

Toronto's oldest tree will no longer be cut down thanks to last-minute council decision

A historic red oak tree that planted its roots years before Toronto grew into a bustling city will no longer face the axe thanks to a last-minute decision by city council to buy the property on which the tree grows.

'Oh my God, that’s Mary': Toronto woman spots late mother-in-law in photos posted to social media

Early Saturday morning, Andi McCord turned on the news and saw something startling—a dated image of what appeared to be her late mother-in-law was plastered across her television screen.

Worker at Toronto construction site finds rescue dog that went missing 6 weeks earlier

A three-year-old pup who went missing six weeks ago has been reunited with his family after being found by a Toronto worker at a transit construction site.