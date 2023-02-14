Temporary staffing agencies overcharging Ontario long-term care homes: association

An Ontario long-term care association says some nursing agencies are overcharging non-profit homes.

AdvantAge Ontario says some agencies are exploiting long-term care homes who need temporary staff.

The organization, which represents non-profit nursing homes, says homes are forced to pay an average of $88 per hour for a temporary registered nurse.

AdvantAge says that is more than double the usual $43 hourly rate.

They say one agency charged $150 per hour for the same position.

The association wants the province to cap hourly wages to prevent such wage discrepancies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.