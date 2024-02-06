TORONTO
Toronto

    • Temperatures in Toronto could near double digits Friday

    Share

    Toronto’s mild winter will continue this week before the temperature really warms up on Friday.

    The forecast shows the city could see a high of 9 C before the weekend, albeit with a chance of showers throughout the day.

    “Expect mainly sunny skies today and then a mix of sun and clouds through Thursday with temps rising 5-8 C above the norm,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Tuesday morning. “Friday will be even warmer.”

    Although the recent weather in the city is in line with what three furry prognosticators across the country predicted last Friday about an early spring, Sunday and Monday’s forecast will be more reminiscent of winter.

    Sunday will bring overcast skies and a risk for isolated showers as the high pulls back to 3 C from Saturday’s high of 7 C.

    “Monday will bring us back to the reality of the season, with the risk for a few wet flurries and a high of 1 C,” Coulter said.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News