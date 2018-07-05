

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





It is going to be another scorcher of a day across the entire Greater Toronto Area but relief is at least on the way.

Environment Canada is forecasting a daytime high of 34 C today, though humidex values will make it feel as hot as 43 at times.

The temperature should approach the all-time record for this date of 35 C (1999) before showers provide some relief.

The weather agency says there is a 70 per cent chance of rain beginning this evening and lasting into the early morning hours.

They say that while the overnight low will once again be in the low 20s “providing little or no relief from the heat,” a cool down can be expected on Friday with the arrival of a cold front.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 25 C on Friday with an overnight low of 10 C heading into Saturday. Their forecast then calls for a high of 26 C on Saturday before temperatures start to inch back up again on Sunday with a high of 29 C.

Today will be the eight consecutive day in which the temperature has reached 30 C in Toronto.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” Environment Canada said in a heat warning first issued last Thursday. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Heat alerts issued by both Environment Canada and the city remain in effect until further notice.