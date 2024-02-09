Temperature in Toronto could reach 13 C today, breaking 86-year-old record

Toronto could break an 86-year-old weather record today as temperatures climb into the double digits and beyond.

Friday’s forecast shows the city will see a high of 13 C for at least a few hours before the weekend.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said temperatures are expected to reach between 10 and 11 C by the noon hour ahead of the possible record-breaking warm up.

“We should peak at 13 C around 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., peaking for two to three hours, and then temps will slowly pull back to 10 C around 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.,” Coulter said.

The last time the city saw weather this warm at this time of the year was back on Feb. 9, 1938 when the temperature reached 10.6 C.

Friday’s relative warmth will be joined by a mix of sun and clouds with a risk of isolated showers in the afternoon.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of morning and midday showers and a high of 10 C, according to Coulter. Temperatures will pull back to 3 C on Sunday ahead of a chance of isolated flurries early next week.