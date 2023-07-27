Temperature could feel like close to 40 in Toronto later this week

A heat warning remains in effect for Toronto today and Environment Canada says Friday could be even hotter, with humidex values reaching 40 in many areas.

Environment Canada issued a heat alert for many parts of the province earlier this week and the heat wave is expected to continue Friday.

“Very humid conditions are expected today with humidex values in the upper thirties. Friday is expected to be extremely hot with humidex values reaching forty for many areas,” an advisory from the national weather agency read.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.”

Toronto is expected to see a high of 29 C today but the temperature will feel closer to 37 when factoring in humidity.

“Extreme heat can have really negative effects on those who are exposed, especially for a prolonged period of time,” Paul Di Salvo, manager of Healthy Environments at Toronto Public Health, told CP24 on Thursday.

He said heat stroke, cramps, and heat exhaustion are all possible side effects of the extreme temperatures.

“Those engaging in outdoor activities, try and reschedule if possible for cooler hours in the day,” he said.

“Really try to make use of air conditioned spaces if those are available to you.”

The hot weather prompted Woodbine Racetrack to cancel all racing events today.

“Due to the extreme heat warning in the Toronto area today, and in consultation with veterinarians and the HBPA, Woodbine has made the decision to cancel today’s live thoroughbred racing as a precaution for equine welfare and the safety of all racing participants,” a written statement from the racetrack read.

“Woodbine will continue to monitor the weather and forecast to determine whether we will proceed with live racing on Friday, July 28.”

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive this weekend. Environment Canada said Toronto will see showers and a high of 23 C on Saturday.