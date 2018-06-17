

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Toronto and the GTA remain under a heat warning today ahead of sweltering temperatures that could make it feel close to 40 with the humidex.

The temperature at 6 a.m. was already 17 C and Environment Canada says that the mercury will rise to 32 C by later this afternoon. With the humidex added on, the weather agency says that the temperature could feel closer to 40 at times.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” Environment Canada said in a heat warning on Sunday morning. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Though it will be a scorcher today, the temperature is likely to fall just short of the all-time record for this date of 33.9 C (1957).

Nonetheless, the daytime high will still be well above the seasonal average of 24 C.

In advance of the heat both Environment Canada and the City of Toronto have issued heat warnings.

The issuance of the city’s heat warning means that cooling centres will be opened at seven community centres for those looking for a reprieve from the sweltering conditions.

“These locations are air-conditioned places for people to rest indoors and receive a cool drink and light snack. Staff who are trained to assist residents affected by the extreme heat are on hand at the seven locations,” the city said in a news release issued on Sunday morning.

Scorching temperatures to return on Monday

Temperatures will drop slightly overnight but not by much.

Environment Canada is forecasting an overnight low of 22 C. On Monday, temperatures will again top the 30 C mark with a high of 31 C expected.

Environment Canada says that a cold front crossing Southern Ontario on Monday night will then bring more seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week.