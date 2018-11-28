

Police are searching for a group of teenagers accused of stabbing a man over a parking spot at Pickering Town Centre.

According to Durham Regional Police, the dispute started just before 4 p.m. on Sunday outside the Entrance 5 of the mall, which is near the Cineplex movie theater.

The 31-year-old man told police he became involved in an argument with four teenagers which sparked a physical fight.

At some point, the man “received a minor stab wound,” police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police searched the area with a K-9 team once they arrived but made no arrests.

The first suspect, accused of stabbing the man, has been described as a male between 15 and 18 years old, about five-foot-five.

The second suspect has been described as a white male, about 15 to 18 years old, five-foot-five in height with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a bandana on his face, a hoody and a baseball hat.

The third and fourth suspects are both described as male, about 15 to 20 years old.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.