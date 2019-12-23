TORONTO -- Two pedestrians fatally struck by an alleged impaired driver in Scarborough on Sunday night were 19-year-old students on their way to get food, police sources say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Progress Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving three pedestrians and a vehicle.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located two people suffering from serious injuries. The 19-year-old men were transported to hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

A 20-year-old man was taken from the scene to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two brothers and a friend of theirs had gone for a walk to get food when they were struck by a vehicle, a police source told CP24.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2014 Mazda allegedly entered the intersection at a high rate of speed.

“The pedestrians were on the sidewalk on the south side here at Progress Avenue and that’s where they were struck,” Insp. Stacey Davis told reporters at the scene on Sunday night.

“He (the driver) did mount the curb and it does appear that he struck the guide rail also on the south side here and drove up the sidewalk and struck the pedestrians on the sidewalk.”

COLLISION:

Markham Rd + Progress Av

- Both victims have succumbed to their injuries

- Pronounced deceased in hospital

- Roads will be closed for a few hours

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 23, 2019

The 40-year-old driver, identified by police as Pickering resident Michael Johnson, was taken to hospital to be assessed.

He has since been arrested and is facing nine charges, including two counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing death.