

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Halton police say two teens have been injured after a stabbing at a Milton public school.

The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. at Tiger Jeet Singh Public School near Yates Drive and Louis Saint Laurent Avenue.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, police said that officers initially responded to a disturbance call at the school.

“Several youths were involved in the fracas,” the release said. “Two youths received injuries when a knife was used in the altercation.”

Two victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Halton police previously said that one of the victims was 13 years old.

Halton police say that a suspect is in custody and there is no longer a threat to public safety. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.