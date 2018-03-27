

CTV News Toronto





Two teenaged boys are facing a list of gun-related charges after the quick thinking of two security guards patrolling a Kensington Market parking garage.

The two security officers told Toronto police that they were monitoring a building in the St. Andrew Street and Kensington Avenue area on March 26 at around 1:25 p.m. when they spotted two males allegedly smoking pot in the stairwell of the parking garage.

When the security officers approached the suspects, they took off. Police say the officers were able to stop them after a brief foot chase.

The security guards alerted Toronto police after a search of the two suspects allegedly yielded drugs and multiple weapons.

It’s alleged one of the suspects was in possession of a ski-mask, a sawed-off, semi-automatic shotgun and two rounds of ammunition.

Police say they found a ski-mask, a 2.5 inch barrel airsoft revolver and a quantity of marijuana on the second suspect.

The suspects, identified only as a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy, were arrested.

They face a total of 14 charges, which include unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon, carry a concealed weapon, engage in prohibited activity on a premises and disguise with intent.

The suspects cannot be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both are due to appear today in a Toronto courtroom to face the charges.