TORONTO -- Three teenagers, who were arrested after a violent Markham bank robbery, have been connected to a series of other robberies across the Greater Toronto Area, police say.

Four people were injured during the robbery at a RBC near 16th Avenue and Markham Road around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said it was reported that three suspects, who are 13, 15 and 16 years old, allegedly arrived at the scene in a vehicle and entered the bank, armed with knives and firearms.

The suspects allegedly ordered everyone onto the ground and demanded cash from the safe, police said. Officers said two bank employees were stabbed and two other people were kicked in the face.

One person was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the others were taken to a local hospital for treatment. All four had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene the three suspects attempted to flee on foot. Police said that with help of the K9 unit, the suspects were later located and taken into custody.

Investigators said the youths were arrested directly north of the bank, where they were hiding inside a townhouse under construction.

ROBBERY UPDATE: The suspects ages 16, 15 and 13, are now facing serious charges including Robbery with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault and several other charges. The investigation is ongoing https://t.co/MRC4qQIgqQ — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 20, 2020

Two of the suspects have no fixed address, while the third is from Mississauga, police said.

Police said the vehicle used by the suspects had been stolen on Feb. 10 during a violent carjacking in Toronto.

The suspects face a number of charges, including robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, disguise with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

Wednesday’s robbery is the latest in a series of bank robberies across the GTA in recent months.

York police said evidence has been obtained connecting these suspects to additional robberies throughout the GTA, but the suspects are not facing any charges in connection with those incidents yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.