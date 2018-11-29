

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two minors have been arrested in connection with unrelated crashes involving stolen vehicles that occurred just blocks away from one another.

At around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, police say a man’s vehicle was stolen after he left his keys in the ignition while he popped into a McDonald’s in the area of Church and Shuter streets.

The suspect, who police say is under the age of 18, later T-boned another car while being followed by an officer along Church Street, investigators told CP24.

Two people were taken to hospital following the collision, including a pedestrian. Their injuries are believed to be minor.

Less than 12 hours later, police say a teen driving a stolen vehicle crashed into a car near the Eaton Centre.

According to police, at around 5 a.m. a 15-year-old boy was seen driving a stolen grey Lexus downtown.

When officers from 51 Division attempted to stop the vehicle, police say the suspect sped off. A short time later, police say he collided with a Lincoln at the intersection of Dundas and Victoria streets.

The driver of the Lincoln was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The suspect, who fled the area on foot, was arrested a few blocks away, police added.

The area is currently closed to traffic for the investigation.

“We come to these crashes all the time and by the grace of god there are no serious injuries or fatalities because the speed involved, the fact that it is a very busy intersection, that there was no pedestrian crossing the road at the time. So we are very, very fortunate that it turned out the way it did,” Sgt. Alex Crews told reporters at the scene.