TORONTO -- A Toronto teenager walked the streets of downtown on Saturday in a personal quest to try and help people dealing with mental health struggles.

Along with his mother and a family friend, 15-year-old Jacob Grosberg carried bags full of donated clothes, jackets, and hygiene products for people living on the streets or in shelters.

In the wake of his father’s suicide last year, Grosberg decided he wanted to help others dealing with depression and mental illness.

“I knew that I had to do something to make a change, and make it so people that are struggling really have the support that they need.”

His solution was the Conan Fund, so-called after his father’s high school nickname for his strength and popularity. According to the fund’s website, the money raised is donated to charities, hospitals and organizations “to make a chance and improve resources.”

Since its inception last October, Grosberg has raised $12,000 and donated clothing and goods to people in need.

“A lot of homeless people struggle with mental health issues, and I know that can result in them sometimes being homeless, and I felt that it was really important to clothe and offer resources for these homeless people that could be struggling.”

It didn’t take long for residents of the shelter on Wellington Street in Liberty Village to come out to receive what Grosberg was offering. From bags of socks, to hats, gloves, jeans and winter jackets, the people were excited and appreciative of the generosity.

Martuia Archibald, 30, had a huge smile on her face as she zipped up a winter jacket and flipped up the fur trimmed hood. She didn’t have a winter jacket until Grosberg arrived, and was touched by the gesture.

“It means that there are people out there that still consider... that I need warm clothing as well,” she said.

When Grosberg saw her reaction, he said he was moved too.

“I wanted to cry. I wanted to give her a hug, and I did at the end. And she was just so sweet, and so grateful.”

Grosberg’s mother says her son’s spirit and kindness motivates her and has helped her deal with the loss of her husband.

“He inspires me,” she said. “He shows me the way to move forward. He shows me the way to turn something terrible into something really positive.”

That’s exactly what Grosberg’s trying to accomplish.

“I think that doing this is not only inspiring more change in myself. But hopefully can inspire a lot of others to do the exact same thing I’m doing,” Grosberg said. “And it just makes me feel so good to give back.”