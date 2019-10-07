

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 14-year-year boy has died after an assault outside a high school in Hamilton on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, located near Parkdale Avenue South and Main Street East.

According to paramedics, the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Around 3:40 p.m., police said the teenager had succumbed to his injuries.

Police have confirmed that the victim was a student at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.

Several schools and daycares in the area were briefly placed under a hold and secure order as police investigated the incident. Residents were asked to stay away from the area.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area,” police said in a tweet.

No information has been released regarding potential suspects.

Hamilton police's Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. They are asking anyone with information or cellphone video to contact police at 905-546-4123 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.