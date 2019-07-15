

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Two missing teenagers from Kitchener who vanished while on a camping trip in Algonguin Park last week have been found safe, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Marta Malek and Maya Mirota, both 16, were located by the OPP’s canine unit late Monday morning.

The two campers had previously been part of a larger group camping in the park but were reported missing on Thursday after being last seen on the Western Uplands Trail.

Ontario Provincial Police had been searching for them through the air and on the ground but had said that the thick tree canopy in Algonguin Park was presenting challenges.

“They do have some experience camping, they do know a little bit about what they are doing so our hope is that if they do hear a aircraft passing overhead they will find a big enough clearing that our aircraft will be able to see them,” OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told CP24 earlier on Monday morning.

Members of the Ontario Search and Rescue Association were assisting with the ground search for the girls, as were officers from multiple OPP detachments.

It is not immediately clear where in the park they were found.