

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 14-year-old girl is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after she was shot in both legs in a North York apartment early on Friday morning.

Toronto police at 31 Division say they were called to an apartment at 2350 Finch Avenue West, near Weston Road, sometime before 12:45 a.m. Friday for a report of a firearm discharge.

Investigators say that a 14-year-old girl was in an apartment with as many as five males when a handgun went off.

Police say they are investigating the shooting as an accidental discharge and say they believe the person who fired it was likely showing it off to others went it went off.

A single bullet went through both the girl’s legs.

She made her own way to the lobby of the building where she was met by emergency crews.

Paramedics transported her to Sick Kids Hospital for treatment.