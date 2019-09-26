

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A teenager has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing took place in the city’s east end on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Strathcona and Pape avenues sometime before 11:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a teenage boy suffering from injuries that appear to be life-threatening.

“He is being taken to a trauma centre by emergency run,” police said.

Stabbing:

Strathcona Ave/ Pape Ave

- a teenage boy has been stabbed

- units are OS

- injuries appear to be life threatening injuries

- he is being taken to a trauma centre by emergency run

- no suspect info at this time#GO1854522^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 26, 2019

No suspect information has been released thus far in connection with this incident.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted.

This is a developing story. More details to come…