TORONTO -- A teenage boy injured in a daylight shooting in Scarborough has died in hospital, police say.

The shooting occurred in the Markham Road and Ellesmere Avenue area around 3.10 p.m. on Monday.

Police said multiple shots were heard in the area and when police arrived they located an injured boy. He was rushed to hospital by emergency run but later died of his injuries.

One person was taken into custody shortly after the shooting but no further details have been provided.

It is not clear if police are looking for any other suspects.

“Our officers arrived on scene within minutes and unfortunately located a young male victim with gunshot wounds,” Constable Alex Li told CP24 on Monday afternoon.

“We are appealing to anybody with information to contact us.”