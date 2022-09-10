Teenage boy dies after being shot early Saturday morning in North York

A teenage boy has died after being shot early Saturday morning in North York.

At around 12:45 a.m. today, Toronto police responded to a call for a shooting in the area of the Downsview Park trail, near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West.

At the scene, officers located a male victim in his teens suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

In a follow-up tweet posted shortly after 5 p.m. today, Toronto police said the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital and has been pronounced deceased.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The homicide squad is now investigating.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or 416-808-7400, or Crime Stooppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.