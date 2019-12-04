TORONTO -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with criminal negligence causing death after a crash in the city’s Don Mills neighbourhood took the life of a teenage girl last month.

In the noon hour on Nov. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive for a report of a serious collision involving two vehicles, a Beck taxi cab and a grey Mazda 3.

Collision:

Don Mills Rd/ Green Belt Dr

- 2 vehicles involved

- one of the vehicles struck a pole, the pole is now on the ground

- serious injuries reported

- 1 person is trapped in a vehicle

- we are now OS #GO2274829^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 25, 2019

Police said the 43-year-old driver of the taxi was heading southbound along Don Mills Road before attempting to make a left turn onto Green Belt Drive. The Mazda, which was being driven by a male teenager, was heading northbound on Don Mills Road at the same time.

According to investigators, the two vehicles collided in the middle of the intersection.

“The Mazda spun and struck a traffic signal pole before coming to a stop,” police said.

A 17-year-old female passenger of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the two other passengers of the Mazda were transported from the scene of the crash to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the taxi remained at the scene, police said, and did not sustain any physical injuries.

On Wednesday, police said an arrest had been made in the investigation. A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death under the Criminal Code and careless driving causing death under the Highway Traffic Act.