Teenage boy arrested in Brampton attempted murder investigation

A 16-year-old has been charged following an investigation into an August stabbing in Brampton.

Police say officers responded to a stabbing incident in a mall at Queen Street and Dixie Road on Aug. 23. When police arrived on scene, they found a youth with multiple stab wound. He was transported to a trauma centre, where his injuries were considered serious but non-life-threatening. The suspect allegedly fled the area.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other.

On Oct. 17, police executed a search warrant at a Brampton resident, where they arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy with attempted murder.

He was held pending a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. He cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.