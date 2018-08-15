

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The 17-year-old boy who died at Woodbine Beach while trying to help a mother and child in distress in the water has been identified as a Scarborough student.

Kyle Howard-Muthulingam was near Ashbridges Bay at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday when he heard people calling out for help and jumped into the water. A number of other bystanders went into the water as well, police said at the time.

When emergency crews arrived, Kyle Howard-Muthulingam was among five people rescued from the lake.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition where he died a short time later.

A spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board confirmed his identity on Wednesday. They said the teen was due to start Grade 12 at Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts in Scarborough in a few weeks’ time.

Offers of condolence for the teen are being shared on a GoFundMe page seemingly set up to help his family pay for his funeral.

The fundraising effort describes him as a “kind spirit” and “loving soul.”

“He was able to leave an imprint on so many of our lives and hearts,” it reads. “Kyle, you were such an amazing young man filled with so much life and promise. You are so loved and you will be greatly missed.”

Donors also took time to reminisce about the young man’s life.

“I knew Kyle since elementary. He was always a kid and charismatic person. Rest in peace and best wishes to his family,” Farhan Tanzim wrote.

The TDSB says Wexford Collegiate will be open at 11 a.m. Wednesday for anyone in the community who wants to pay tribute to Howard-Muthulingam.

At the height of the incident, the coast guard and several police boats lined a rocky part of the shore.

Police said the area, in particular, is known for “significant undertow” and requires the “strongest of swimmers.”

The condition of the other people rescued from the lake is not yet known.