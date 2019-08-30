

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police say that a 16-year-old boy who told officers that he was shot in a drive-by shooting earlier this month was actually injured as a result of an accidental firearm discharge.

Police say that they were called to the Morningside and Milner avenues area at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 15 for reports of a shooting.

They say that it was initially reported that the teen was shot in a random drive-by shooting.

Police, however, later determined that his gunshot wound resulted from an accidental firearm discharge.

Police say that on Aug. 20 officers with the 42 Division Major Crime Unit executed a search warrant on a vehicle related to the investigation and located semi-automatic firearm and a spent casing that was associated to the shooting.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was taken into custody as a result.

He is facing six charges, including public mischief and obstructing a peace officer.