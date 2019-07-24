

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A 15-year-old boy will undergo surgery after he was shot in the eye with a paintball gun during a robbery in Hamilton.

Hamilton police say the boy had his wallet and money stolen from him during the robbery around 12.30 a.m. today at East 18th and Concession Street.

Police say the robbery was one of two similar incidents that happened last night in Hamilton.

The other robbery occurred in the area of Concession Street and Upper Wellington Street.

The robberies do not appear to be targeted, police say.

Police have not yet released any suspect descriptions.