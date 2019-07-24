Teen to undergo surgery after being shot in eye with paintball gun
Hamilton police rush a 15-year-old boy to hospital after he was shot in the eye with a paintball gun during a robbery. (Andrew Collins)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 8:16AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 24, 2019 8:21AM EDT
A 15-year-old boy will undergo surgery after he was shot in the eye with a paintball gun during a robbery in Hamilton.
Hamilton police say the boy had his wallet and money stolen from him during the robbery around 12.30 a.m. today at East 18th and Concession Street.
Police say the robbery was one of two similar incidents that happened last night in Hamilton.
The other robbery occurred in the area of Concession Street and Upper Wellington Street.
The robberies do not appear to be targeted, police say.
Police have not yet released any suspect descriptions.