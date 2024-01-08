TORONTO
Toronto

    • Teen taken to hospital after Scarborough shooting

    A Toronto Police vehicle is pictured at the scene of a shooting near pharmacy and Sheppard avenues in Scarborough Monday, January 8, 2024. (Mike Nguyen / CP24) A Toronto Police vehicle is pictured at the scene of a shooting near pharmacy and Sheppard avenues in Scarborough Monday, January 8, 2024. (Mike Nguyen / CP24)

    A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Scarborough, Toronto Police say.

    The shooting happened on Pharmacy Avenue, south of Shepherd Avenue, shortly after 12:30 a.m.

    Toronto Paramedic Services said a male victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

    Toronto Police confirmed that he was treated in hospital and has since been released.

    There’s no immediate information about possible suspects or what led to the shooting.

