Teen taken to hospital after Scarborough shooting

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Scarborough, Toronto Police say.

The shooting happened on Pharmacy Avenue, south of Shepherd Avenue, shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said a male victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Toronto Police confirmed that he was treated in hospital and has since been released.

There’s no immediate information about possible suspects or what led to the shooting.