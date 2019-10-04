Teen taken to hospital after Malvern stabbing
The scene of a stabbing in Scarborough on Oct. 4, 2019. (CTV News Toronto Chopper)
Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 1:21PM EDT
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital following a stabbing in Malvern Friday afternoon.
Police said emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing at 12:41 p.m. near Tapscott Road and McLevin Avenue.
According to police, the victim was conscious and breathing as he was transported to hospital.
This is a developing story. More to come.