

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old boy is in hospital following a stabbing in Malvern Friday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing at 12:41 p.m. near Tapscott Road and McLevin Avenue.

According to police, the victim was conscious and breathing as he was transported to hospital.

PERSON WITH A KNIFE: Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue, @TPS42Div. Info - male with a knife in the plaza, another male injured, Officers on scene investigating. #GO1912469 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 4, 2019

This is a developing story. More to come.