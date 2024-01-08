TORONTO
Toronto

    • Teen taken to hospital after being struck by transit bus in Vaughan

    A 14-year-old girl was rushed to hospital after being struck by a transit bus during the morning rush at a busy intersection in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.

    York Regional Police said they were called to Highway 7 and Weston Road at around 7:55 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a bus.

    Police initially said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries. However they later said her injuries appeared to be minor.

    Images from the scene showed a VIVA transit bus with smashed front-window glass.  

    It's not yet clear exactly how the girl was struck.

    Motorists are being advised to avoid the area for the time being.

    York Region Transit said there is currently no service at Weston Station because of the incident. They said buses will collect riders at the curbside.

