Teen suspect sought after shooting outside Brampton high school

Peel Regional Police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting outside a high school in Brampton on Friday that left an 18-year-old student with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to a shooting in the area of Gore Road and Fitzpatrick Drive shortly after noon.

The shooting occurred outside in the back parking lot of a high school and is believed to have been targeted, police said.

Yellow police tape cordons off an area around Castlebrooke Secondary School in Brampton following a shooting Friday, November 18, 2022. (Francis Gibbs)

An 18-year-old student from the school is now listed in stable but life-threatening condition, police said.

In a statement, the Peel District School Board confirmed the shooting occurred outside of Castlebrooke Secondary School.

“Police were called to the scene and are investigating. The student has been taken to hospital. At this time, we do not have any other information to share,” the school board said in a statement. “Castlebrooke Secondary School staff and school board staff are working closely with Peel Regional Police on the investigation.”

A number of schools in the area were in lockdown because of the shooting Friday, but those orders have since lifted, police said.

The board said it is currently providing support for the students and staff at Castlebrooke Secondary.

“The safety, well-being and mental health of our students is our top priority,” the board said.

On Friday evening, police identified the suspect allegedly responsible in the shooting as 17-year-old Jasdeep Dhesi of Brampton. They obtained a judicial authorization under the Youth Criminal Justice Act to release the suspect's name and photo.

Jasdeep Dhesi, 17, is being sought by police after an 18-year-old student was shot outside a high school in Brampton. (Peel Regional Police)

Dhesi is described as South Asian with a light complexion. He has a thin build, stands approximately five-foot-nine and weighs around 176 pounds.

He has short, wavy brown hair and was last seen wearing dark-coloured pants, a dark t-shirt, and a puffy blue winter jacket. Police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should contact police rather than approach him.

"The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous," police said, adding members of the public to not approach or interact with him if they see him, but to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police told CP24 that the suspect fled in a vehicle, but there is no vehicle description so far.

“Our officers are currently in the area investigating, talking to witnesses, working closely with the school board and the members who are trying to figure out what exactly transpired,” Const. Mandeep Khatra said.

Khatra said police are “actively investigating and trying to locate the suspect” but they do not believe there is a risk to public safety.

“We're asking anyone in the public who was in the area that may have cell phone footage, dashcam footage or may have observed what happened, even people in the area who have backyard cameras, please contact our Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905 453 2121 ext 2133 and provide any information that can be about this incident,” Khatra said. “Please contact Crimestoppers if you don't want to divulge your information.”