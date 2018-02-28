

CTV News Toronto





A teenager has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in East York on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police say the male was stabbed near East York Collegiate Institute, in the Cosburn and Coxwell avenues area, at around 3:15 p.m.

According to paramedics, the teen suffered a serious injury to his torso during the incident and was subsequently taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police canine units are currently searching the area for two suspects. They say the nearby high school has not been placed lockdown as a result of the incident.