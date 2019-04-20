Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Oshawa
The exterior of a Durham Regional Police collision unit cruiser is seen in this photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 20, 2019 12:10PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 20, 2019 2:15PM EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. -- Police say a teenager is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along a road in Oshawa, Ont.
The Durham Regional Police Service says officers were called to scene of the crash Friday evening.
They say three male pedestrians were walking when one was struck by a car.
Police say a 17-year-old boy from Whitby was rushed to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
They say the two other male pedestrians and the driver of the car were not injured.
Investigators say the lighting and weather conditions were "not favourable" at the time of the crash.