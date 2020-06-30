TORONTO -- A 19-year-old man robbed by a group of men while walking downtown was stabbed numerous times with a screwdriver, police say.

Police said the victim was walking on Front Street near John Street around 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday when he came across a group of five men who assaulted and robbed him.

The man was stabbed multiple times in the upper body with a screwdriver during the assault, police said.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The five suspects allegedly involved in the robbery are described by police as being:

1. Black, under six feet, wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants and wearing a white surgical mask

2. White, under six feet, wearing a long-sleeved hooded shirt, dark-coloured shorts backwards ball cap, carrying a black Air Jordan satchel across the chest, white sneakers and black socks

3. White, under six feet, wearing a gold chain, black t-shirt, black ball cap worn side-ways, dark pants and carrying a coloured satchel bag

4. Black, approximately six feet, black hair, wearing a white t-shirt with dark markings on it and blue jeans light-coloured sneakers

5. White, approximately six feet, blond hair, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans with a rip on the right knee, dark sneakers and was wearing a dark-coloured knapsack

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.