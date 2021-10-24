Advertisement
Teen shot inside vehicle suffers serious injuries, Toronto police say
Published Sunday, October 24, 2021 10:14AM EDT
TORONTO -- A teenager suffered serious injuries after police say he was shot while inside a vehicle on Sunday morning.
According to investigators, the victim, who is believed to be a 17-year-old boy, was in a car at around 3 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire from a shooter in another vehicle.
The victim was located on Hwy. 427 near Eglinton Avenue and transported to hospital for treatment, police say.
His injuries are serious but not life-threatening, investigators say.
The exact location of the shooting has not yet been determined.
The suspect vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Highway 427.