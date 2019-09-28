

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old boy is in hospital recovering after he was shot in a north Oshawa apartment tower early Saturday morning.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to an apartment on Hill Rise Court, south of Winchester Road and Simcoe Street North, at about 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of sounds of gunshots.

The say they found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Forensic investigators were at the apartment later on Saturday to gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-579-1520.